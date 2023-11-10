Inter’s gaffe on social media and Milan… the liar: Billie Joe Armstrong, frontman of Green Day, was the protagonist of a scene in which he made fans choose a Milan and an Inter shirt. But…
Inter also fueled this false belief by reporting a photo of Billie Joe Armstrongfrontman day Green Day, with an Inter shirt in hand. As if he had chosen the Nerazzurri and supported Inter. A gaffe that did not go unnoticed..
Il Milan thus decided to prove his cousins lies, making fun of the story. Do Green Day support Milan or Inter? Let’s go to VARthe Rossoneri posted
