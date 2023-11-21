loading…

Chairman of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo/anadolu

GENEVA – Chairman of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was “appalled” by the attack on the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza.

“The attack resulted in 12 deaths, including patients, and dozens of injuries, including critical and life-threatening ones,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in X on Monday (20/11/2023).

“Health workers and civilians should not be subjected to such horror, especially while inside hospitals,” Tedros urged.

On Sunday, the Palestinian Interior Ministry in Gaza confirmed that Israel had bombed dozens of refugees as they left the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of people. A number of doctors also suffered injuries as a result of the shooting.

Israeli troops surrounded the Indonesian Hospital with dozens of heavy military vehicles and artillery less than one kilometer away.

Israeli snipers were deployed on the roofs of nearby houses, preventing ambulances from reaching hospitals to transport the injured.

Indonesian Hospital is the only functioning hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli colonial regime’s brutal attacks have killed more than 13,000 Palestinians in Gaza. There have been no international sanctions against Israel for these war crimes.

