Patients and refugees are in critical condition at Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City, Gaza Strip. Photo/who

GENEVA – World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said WHO had lost contact with its focal point at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza when fighting broke out near the medical facility.

“WHO has lost contact with its focal point at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, amid horrific reports that the hospital is facing repeated attacks. There are reports some of those who fled the hospital have been shot, injured or killed,” Ghebreyesus said in X.

Earlier, Iran’s Tasnim news agency quoted local sources as saying the Al-Shifa medical center in Gaza had no electricity and Israeli forces shelled the area around the hospital.

Al-Shifa Hospital is the largest medical complex in Gaza.

“As horrific reports of hospitals facing repeated attacks continue to emerge, we assume our contacts are joining the tens of thousands of refugees and leaving the area,” the WHO statement said in X.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have repeatedly claimed Hamas fighters use Al-Shifa Hospital as their main command center and have built an extensive network of tunnels and bunkers under the facility.

According to some reports, the ground invasion was partly focused on the building’s perimeter, although the Israeli military declined to comment on ongoing combat operations.

“Last reports say the hospital is surrounded by tanks. “Staff reported a shortage of clean water and a risk that remaining critical functions, including ICUs, ventilators and incubators, would soon be closed due to fuel shortages, endangering patient lives,” the WHO statement said.

“There are reports that some people who fled hospitals have been shot, injured and even killed,” WHO said.

The WHO added, “There is great concern for the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients, including babies on life support and people still in hospitals.”

