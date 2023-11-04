loading…

The Gaza War revealed who was the pirate and who was the emperor. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Watching the United States deploy two aircraft carriers and a large naval strike force to the Middle East to threaten its enemies and help Israel sow death and destruction in Palestine, It brings to mind a story told by St Augustine about a pirate captured by Alexander Agung, who asked him how he dared to molest the sea.

“How dare you persecute the whole world,” the pirate replied. “Because I only did it with a small boat, I was called a thief. You, who do it with a great navy, are called an emperor.”

Here are 3 perspectives on who were the emperors and pirates in the Gaza war?

1. The emperor is the United States



Photo/Reuters

“It’s true, after two decades of US imperial wars oppressing the Middle East, President Joe Biden’s administration is again doing the same thing, issuing threats and ultimatums to Palestinians and other resistance groups while protecting its client state, Israel, as it bombs Gaza and reoccupies the territory others,” said Marwan Bishara, a Middle East political analyst, reported by Al Jazeera.

Like other empires, old and new, America is very careful about talking about human rights because it helps destroy human life. They claim to respect the laws of war but continue to justify the killing of thousands of Palestinians by Israel. This benevolent kingdom expresses its sadness at seeing one baby die but provides deadly weapons and political pretext to massacre thousands of women and children. Its diplomats preached peace while spreading war.

For decades, America and Israel have waged asymmetric wars in the Middle East, in which they destroyed many communities and displaced millions of people under the pretext of self-defense. They demonize the enemy and dehumanize their victims to justify the massive and disproportionate use of weapons, thereby causing as much loss and suffering as possible.

After decades of war, the US and Israel have developed comprehensive lexicons of news and media guides that highlight the “truth” of their struggle and the “crimes” of their enemies. They claim, for example, that Israel’s armed forces are “trained, deployed and operate to ensure that Palestinian civilians remain safe”, never mind the countless Palestinian civilian casualties so far in Gaza.

2. The pirates are Hamas



Photo/Reuters

Despite the major differences between Hamas and al-Qaeda, the fear that emerged after the 9/11 attacks on the US, which shut down debate and led to major failures in the following two decades, continues as if nothing has changed. “Soon, Hamas, an Islamic resistance movement born of, and characterized by, oppressive occupation, began to be seen as an incarnation of ISIL (ISIS) – evil, fanatical and brutal – that must be exterminated at all costs,” Bishara said.

The American and Israeli narratives are the same; it is both consistent and deceptive. Their struggle was “in the name of civilization against barbarity”, “good against evil” and “with moral clarity against moral bankruptcy”.

Their struggles are always in self-defense, their wars are always just, their intentions are always noble, even altruistic. “They fight for democracy and freedom against totalitarianism and terrorism. If their allies are terrorists and dictators, as is often the case, then they will immediately change their name to freedom fighters and moderates,” said Bishara.