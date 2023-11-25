A four-day truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday, the first since the war began. Among the agreed objectives of the truce there is also the release of some Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas during the October 7 attack, in exchange for that of some Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons. On Friday there was the first operation of this type: the radical Palestinian group Hamas freed 24 people kidnapped on October 7, while Israel released 39 Palestinian people held in its prisons.

The Palestinian detainees were chosen from a list of 300 people made public by the Israeli government, which is used as a starting point by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other members of the government to decide which prisoners to include in the agreement (the exchange between prisoners and hostages was spread over several days).

Of the 300 names of Palestinian prisoners, 33 are women. There are 124 minors and 176 adults; but of these, 146 are exactly 18 years old (therefore there are only 30 people aged 19 or over). The government said no prisoners accused of murder were placed on the list, but there are several people accused of attempted murder and other violent crimes, such as attempted stabbing, supporting terrorism and some less serious crimes such as stone-throwing at Israeli soldiers. . One of the best-known prisoners on the list is Asra Jabas, a Palestinian woman who exploded a gas cylinder in her car during a check at a checkpoint: an Israeli soldier was slightly injured but she suffered serious burns, including on her face. She was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Some of the prisoners are also being held without trial, a practice widely used by Israel but highly criticized by human rights organisations.

The issue of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons has existed for decades, and is one of the major problems that complicate relations between Israelis and Palestinians. To put it simply, Israel claims it is forced to arrest many Palestinian people due to the scale of the threats against its population, while Palestinians – along with various human rights groups – condemn the arrests as indiscriminate and illegal.

In particular, they criticize the practice of “administrative detention”, where a person suspected of a crime is arrested and held in prison potentially indefinitely, without being told the reasons for the arrest and without the Israeli authorities having the obligation to present evidence against him.

– Read also: The situation in the West Bank is increasingly serious

Almost all of Israel’s arrests of Palestinians take place in the West Bank, where the security and control context of the territory is extremely complicated. The West Bank is, in the eyes of the international community, a Palestinian territory, which has been occupied (in various forms and extents) by the Israeli army since 1967: this would make the people arrested by Israel prisoners of war or, according to other definitions, political prisoners . Israel rejects this definition, which is indeed debated and controversial even among experts.

Israel also maintains some formal role in the West Bank, conferred by the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, which called for Israel and the Palestinian Authority that governs part of the West Bank to work together to maintain security over the region. This collaboration is still ongoing (although the Palestinian Authority has interrupted it on various occasions). Israel therefore claims that the arrested Palestinians are a threat to the security of Israelis. Not infrequently the threats are decidedly concrete: arrests have always increased in conjunction with the increase in violence and terrorist attacks by Palestinian groups.

The problem is that very often the arrests are indiscriminate and take place without the necessary legal guarantees. Furthermore, Palestinian prisoners are almost always tried by military courts.

Since the Hamas attack on civilians on 7 October, the number of arrests made by the Israeli army has also increased. Before October 7, there were approximately 5,200 Palestinian prisoners, while at the beginning of November there were more than 6,800 according to the Israeli NGO HaMoked, which is based on official state data. The number of arrests has increased as the Israeli army’s crackdown in the West Bank has intensified in response to Hamas attacks in southern Israel.

At the beginning of November, according to HaMoked, there were 2,313 people in Israeli prisons with a previous sentence and 2,321 people formally accused of a crime and awaiting trial. Added to these are 2,070 people in “administrative detention”, i.e. what is effectively indefinite preventive detention. Administrative detention should be a rare measure and should only be applied in conditions of very serious security suspicions, but it has been an extremely common practice for years.

People subjected to administrative detention are imprisoned without knowing the charges against them, and therefore without the possibility of defending themselves. In theory, administrative detention measures should last for six months, but they are almost always renewed by military courts, even for years.

Then there is a fourth category of Palestinian prisoners, that of people arrested on charges of being “illegal fighters”, a category provided for by a 2002 Israeli law which identifies people who “directly or indirectly carry out a hostile act against of the state of Israel”. The category of “illegal combatants” does not exist in international law, and is highly contested by NGOs. There were 105 people arrested on this charge at the beginning of November, again according to HaMoked.

Added to the problems related to the legal guarantees of Palestinian prisoners are the rather numerous reports of abuse and in some cases even torture, which according to some reports increased after the Hamas attack on 7 October.

Since October 7, to the number of Palestinian prisoners we must add that of the 4,000 Palestinian citizens of the Gaza Strip who worked in Israel with a special permit and who were in Israel when the Hamas attack occurred. The Israeli state canceled the work permits of these people and locked them up in some military bases. According to some associations they too could be considered de facto prisoners.

– Read also: Many Gaza workers remained stranded in Israel or the West Bank