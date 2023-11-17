In his place Fabregas, with an interim role. The Hartono family, last year the richest in Indonesia, had shown great measure in their decisions so far at the helm of the Larians. Why this decision?

For Moreno Longo the music ended after a victory and his friends, or presumed friends, told him that the party was over for him. Seven points in the last three days and a virtual third place to chase (Como has a match to recover, the one against Lecco) have not served to make the Hartono family rethink the original project. Cesc Fabregas on the bench “ad interim” is the first step, as the club explained. Mirwan Suwarso, official representative of the group that owns the club, wrote it in an official statement: “We thank Longo, but we want to embark on a new path that we hope will give greater emotions and fun to the Como fans and beyond.” The fans hope that these emotions derive from positive results and not from complicated situations.