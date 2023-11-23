loading…

Only 50 Hamas hostages and 150 Israeli prisoners will be released in the ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day pause in fighting that includes an exchange of some of the hostages captured in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Following are 3 facts about hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian prisoners captured by Israel, who will later be released.

1. More than 200 hostages held by Hamas



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, more than 200 prisoners were taken prisoner by Hamas during the attack on October 7. Of these, around 50 people will be released under the deal agreed on Wednesday. Reuters reported that a senior US official speaking to journalists on condition of anonymity said that there was anticipation that the actual number of freed prisoners would be more than 50.

Days before the deal, Hamas had released four captives. Israel rescued a kidnapped soldier and said it had found the bodies of two other captives.

The ceasefire calls for 150 Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons. About 5,200 Palestinians were in Israeli prisons before October 7. After the outbreak of violence on 7 October, another 3,000 people were arrested, including 145 children and 95 women.

2. Only 50 Hostages Released



Photo/Reuters

The 50 hostages released over the four days were civilian women and children. This was stated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

At least half of all prisoners held by Hamas have foreign citizenship and dual citizenship from around 40 countries including the United States, Thailand, Britain, France, Argentina, Germany, Chile, Spain and Portugal, according to the Israeli government.

A senior US official said that of the captives to be released, three were US citizens.

They include two women and a three-year-old girl whose parents were killed in the initial Hamas attack. The official did not provide information about prisoners of other nationalities who are expected to be released.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Wednesday that France hoped eight of its citizens believed to be captives were part of the freed group.