loading…

Heavy equipment lifts a fallen Christmas tree at the White House. Photo/X/@AimeeCho4

WASHINGTON – The National Christmas Tree was toppled by gusts of wind near the White House, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

“As the saying goes, ‘the show must go on’ and the NPS and our event partners are looking at everything possible to ensure the success of this year’s event,” said an NPS spokesperson as quoted by ABC.

According to the report, the park has evaluated the damage, but the agency expressed hope that the tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday will go ahead as scheduled.

A 40-foot Norway spruce tree from West Virginia reportedly fell on Tuesday (28/11/2023) due to winds blowing more than 30 miles per hour in Washington DC.

Later, a crane was seen near the White House lifting the fallen Christmas tree.

The tree was then reportedly lifted by a crane at around 18.00 local time.

Read Also

(she)