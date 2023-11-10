loading…

Israel agrees to implement a 4-hour daily humanitarian pause in northern Gaza. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Israel agreed to impose a four-hour daily humanitarian pause in its offensive against Hamas in northern Gaza. This was said by White House when President United States of America (AS) Joe Biden urged Israel to halt fighting for several days in an effort to free hostages held by Hamas.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the daily humanitarian pause would be announced on Thursday local time and that Israel had committed to announcing each four-hour pause at least three hours in advance each day.

Israel, Kirby said, is also opening a second corridor for civilians to flee areas that are the focus of its military campaign against Hamas, with a coastal road connecting the main north-south highway in the region.

Kirby said the pause could be useful in returning 239 hostages to their families, including fewer than 10 Americans known to be being held.

“So if we can get all the hostages out, that’s a good end goal,” said Kirby.

“The humanitarian pause can be useful in the transfer process,” he added as quoted by AP, Friday (10/11/2023).

Kirby emphasized that the US continues to have active discussions with partners regarding efforts to ensure the release of the hostages, specifically mentioning Qatar’s assistance.

“We know they have lines of communication with Hamas that we don’t have,” Kirby said of Qatar.

“And we will continue to work with them and regional partners to try to secure the release of all hostages,” he added.