The White House has ruled out the possibility of sending US troops to the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – American troops will not be deployed to Gaza Strip during or after the current phase of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This was stated White House dismissed reports that American troops could be sent on peacekeeping missions.

In a press conference Wednesday local time, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was asked whether US troops would be used to “stabilize the situation” in Gaza.

“There are no plans or intentions to station US military forces in Gaza, now or in the future,” he said.

“But we…talked with our partners about what post-conflict Gaza should look like,” he added as quoted by RT, Thursday (2/11/2023).

Kirby went on to say that officials were considering some kind of international presence after fighting the disaster in Gaza, but noted that no decision had been taken on the matter.

The spokesperson’s comments came after Bloomberg reported that Washington and Israel were discussing whether to provide temporary oversight of Gaza to countries in the region, backed by troops from the US, UK, Germany and France.

However, the outlet stated that the plan is still in its early stages, and there are at least two other options being considered, including UN involvement.

Although Kirby rejected the idea of ​​a US peacekeeping mission, he repeated previous comments from the White House that Hamas could not be the future government in Gaza, and voiced his support for Israel’s military operation to eliminate the militant group.