Actor Matt Bomer believes that the series White Collar Thief should have more episodes.

White Collar Thief (White Collar) is a series where a criminal agrees to work with the FBI to capture different criminals. Starring Matt Bomer, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen and Sharif Atkins, the show had 81 episodes divided into 6 seasons that premiered from 2009 to 2014.

Now, actor Matt Bomer has revealed that there are talks with those responsible to revive the series.

These are his words.

“It has been spoken. It’s actually a very legitimate conversation, it’s a conversation. A lot of things have to fall into place, but at least there is a plan in place, so we will see what happens.”

White glove thief

There have been many rumors of a new season of White Collar Thief since the cast had a virtual reunion in 2020. Will it come true? Let’s hope they give us the happy news soon. Although unfortunately they will not be able to count on actor Willie Garson since he passed away in 2021.

Matt Bomer said: “Obviously, that’s the first thing that came to mind, but I felt like what creator Jeff Eastin presented to star Tim DeKay and me honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person. There’s no way I’d get involved with it again if I didn’t. So, I think it’s a way for him to, in some way, still be a part of the program.”

Would you like there to be more seasons of White Collar Thief? It is something that is becoming very fashionable, since The X-Files, Will & Grace, Dexter and Frasier have returned. Thus, we must not rule out that many other series have more chapters, spin-offs, sequels or prequels.

