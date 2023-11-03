When I want to take a general photograph of how the sector is changing of the automobile, I usually turn to Gabriel Jiménez’s report in Autobild about the 2022 Paris Motor Show. In it he explained how one of the most important events for the European automotive industry was now only notable for a tidal wave of Chinese brands.

The tour through the halls of the Parisian show must have been very different from what visitors have found at the recent Tokyo Show in 2023. The Japanese event has stood out for quite the opposite, for the proposals of the local firms that are being resisting getting carried away by the most drastic changes in the industry.

In the spaces of the Japanese firms The Mazda Iconic SP has been seen, a prototype of an electric and sports vehicle that, however, stands out for not being a typical electric vehicle. The highlight of Nissan’s space has been its reinterpretation of the GT-R, which it will power with batteries… when its solid-state batteries are ready. Honda has wanted to put rationality in the plans for its electric car launches. And Toyota, the world leader in vehicle production, prefers to tread carefully.

Meanwhile, in Europe, traditional manufacturers are seeing how Tesla It is the great protagonist in the electric car market. In fact, the Tesla Model Y aims to become the first car in Europe to reach the first position in the sales ranking without being European or having a combustion engine.

The continent also views the arrival of Chinese competitors with skepticism and some fear. Traditional brands have not yet managed to offer products that compete in the range/price ratio either with Tesla or with the Chinese brands that are beginning to appear in our market.

In markets where cheap cars have a significant presence, MG is absorbing a large part of the sales. In Spain, the MG ZS has become the first Chinese car to be positioned as the best-selling car in our country at the end of the month. This same month of October, according to ANFAC data, it is the second best-selling vehicle, only surpassed by the Dacia Sandero.

But in the electric car, where the industry is heading, the MG4 Electric is also causing havoc. If we talk about relationship price/autonomy, right now no one overshadows it in the market. Volkswagen or Stellantis offer similar products but have starting prices higher than 30,000 euros. We are talking about a difference of about 10,000 euros that is directly affecting their sales.

All of this has led Europe to begin considering the imposition of tariffs on vehicles arriving from China. Raising them is a risky move for their economic interests but, for now, we see how European companies have many problems offering electric vehicles at an affordable price and how Chinese firms offer cars with similar characteristics for tens of thousands of euros less. The more expensive the car, the larger the gap.

And let’s not forget that, beyond what we see in Spain, the electric car is registering good numbers in the rest of Europe. Although softer growth is to be expected in the coming years, continental figures already exceed 20% on average.

The Japanese situation

All this has led to two currents in the more traditional automotive industry. In Europe, most brands are rushing to transition to electric cars. We are seeing the launch of unique platforms for these vehicles, enormous investments in battery plants and a mad race to reach a goal that seems to never get closer: offering the expected electric bestseller.

Japanese firms, however, continue to operate with a much lower profile. Despite having plans for complete electrification over the years, its leaders continue to send messages warning that they are not convinced of the imposition of electric technology as the only alternative to combustion models.

The best example is that of Toyota. The company has managed to rise as the automaker that produces and sells the most in the world. The performance of its hybrids and the reliability of the cars has made the firm one of the references in the market. And, at the moment, it is very opposed to making major changes to its offer.

The last big step has been to present a tactical plan to gradually introduce a greater range of electric vehicles but, above all, to have solid-state batteries at the end of the decade that promise to be differential, with autonomy of 1,200 kilometres. Nissan has had its hopes pinned on these energy accumulators for the longest time.

At Mazda they have a similar vision, criticizing the overweight of electric vehicles with greater autonomy as a result of the incorporation of huge batteries. At Honda they reject the idea of ​​launching electric vehicles at low prices in recent years.

What is palpable is that the launches of Japanese electric vehicles have reaped very discreet results, when not merely testimonial. The Toyota bZ4X has been a disaster upon arrival on the market, with bad reviews regarding its autonomy and recalls due to serious manufacturing problems.

Nissan, with the Ariya, has also had serious problems during its production. The Honda e was too expensive for a purely urban vehicle. And something very similar has happened with the Mazda MX-30, which the Japanese have provided with extended range technology to attract more customers.

If the Japanese automotive product is characterized by something, it is for its good performance and reliability. It is not something exclusive to the automobile. Sony offers exceptional products in cameras or televisions. Nintendo is a monolithic block in the video game sector. Honda goes far beyond vehicles. Nikon and Canon are also very important beyond their camera bodies.

But all these companies now face the so-called innovator’s dilemma. According to Clayton Christensen, who coined this term, leading companies have two options when faced with a disruptive technology: one that offers a simpler product and for less money than the one established up to that point.

The first way is conservative, continue refining the existing product to maintain the leadership position in the short term. The second option is more risky but can be key, that of dedicating the necessary resources to that innovation that can maintain the company in the long term.

In the automobile market, the electric car is not exactly a innovation that has burst in unexpectedly. Companies like Nissan have been working with it for years and it can even be said that the Nissan Leafs dominated their market because they arrived when they offered a product that very few had in their portfolio.

However, sales of electric cars are beginning to gain the weight that has been predicted for years and, despite everything, most of the traditional manufacturers seem to have been caught on the wrong foot. The Europeans have decided to accelerate their processes to have a presence in the market and for Tesla and Chinese brands to take up as little ground as possible. But Japan is going at a different pace.

The launch of disruptive products in a short space of time seems to be choking Japanese companies. On the contrary, the general trend is to give short steps but very conservative, with the aim of offering products that, due to quality, are once again differentiating.

The problem is that China is betting very heavily on the electric car, including a state push above what we see in the United States or Europe (which is already a lot), which allows them to compete with much lower prices. At the same time, traditional manufacturers are launching a multitude of products. Some will work better than others but they are flooding the market with alternatives and positioning their brands as companies that are clearly moving towards the electric car.

At the same time, the market is changing. So much so that Tesla has shown that it can make cars faster than anyone else, at a much lower cost. Foxconn wants to copy the example, in an interest that shows that the car, as something material, is losing value in favor of software.

The big question is whether the Japanese will be able to continue generating income with the current combustion and hybrid engines enough to withstand the push of the rest of the manufacturers and, at the same time, develop completely electric products that, when they reach the market, are as good as the of the competition.

Or, on the contrary, if when they want to catch up the rest of the brands are already playing in another league. If the competitive advantage that Tesla and the rest of the Chinese firms can achieve will be such that it opens an important competitive gap with the Japanese. For now, Europeans are trying to keep up with these companies, while Japan moves at its own pace.

We just have to wait.

