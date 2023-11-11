Human beings have become billionaires in the most diverse ways throughout history since forms of commercial exchange have existed. The Romans achieved their wealth by conquering territories and during the Middle Ages by thriving in the courts of the old continent to gain the favor of the king in power to obtain more titles and properties.

In recent centuries, industrialization has dominated commercial trends, making its promoters millionaires. From the textile manufacturing industry of the late 19th century, through shipping companies, the oil industry, the automotive industry, large construction companies or the arrival of the Internet and other forms of technology that have propelled its founders to the top positions on the list of richest people in the world.

Analyzing which industry is currently producing the most billionaires per year allows us to take a detailed picture of the trends and interests of society and even find differences in economic models between different countries.

Ten industrial sectors with the most millionaires

Among the most prominent positions on lists of the richest people in the world, such as those compiled by Forbes or the Bloomberg Billionaire Index based on different criteria to calculate fortunes.

On these lists, the positions dedicated to technology in general stand out with a lot of economic difference, with names such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Larry Page and Sergey Brin or Mark Zuckerberg. However, even among those names we can see how those with direct interests in the development of artificial intelligence have risen the most in recent years.

However, despite its rise in recent years, there is a certain tendency towards wealth stagnation in the technology sector. Currently there are a total of 313 millionaires on these lists dedicated to the technology sectorcompared to the 341 millionaires registered last year.

What cannot be denied is that it is the wealthiest group by far, accumulating a total value of over 1.9 trillion dollars.

Although it is the most booming sector, the technology industry needs investors to support its million-dollar projects, which is why another of the dominant industries on these lists is financial investments, hedge funds and banks, which represents 14%. of these millionaires.

One of the best examples continues to be the tireless Warren Buffett, who at 93 years old continues to lead Berkshire Hathaway as the fifth largest fortune in the world with 106 billion invested in other companies.

This continues to be one of the best ways to become a billionaire and more than 372 millionaires dedicated to finance that can be found in these lists. However, the economic instability of recent months is causing serious blows to the investments of these millionaires who have left these lists. In 2022, 393 millionaires were registered in this sector, which represents a drop of 5.3%.

The rise of cryptocurrencies made it unnecessary to build a physical infrastructure or manufacture any product so that a person could become a millionaire and that had a great beneficiary: the fashion and luxury industry.

Luxury fashion and retail has had a great boom in recent years and we have the best example in the Frenchman Bernard Arnault, with an estimated fortune of 155,000 million dollars, at the head of his luxury brand holding company LVMH.

Arnault is not the only one who has made a fortune in this sector. In 2023 we find 266 more millionaires accumulating great fortunes within this sector, which grows compared to the 250 millionaires who were registered in 2022.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have also been reflected in the list of the richest people in the world, where 8% of its members are dedicated to the healthcare industry. Prominent among them is the Indian Cyrus Poonawalla, founder of the Serum Institute of India, who accumulates a fortune of 22.6 billion dollars as the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.

Spain is different and so are its millionaires

If at an international level we see that technology and investments are the sectors that occupy the top positions on the lists of millionaires, when we focus on Spanish billionaires the reading is somewhat different.

with the everlasting Amancio Ortega leading the ranking of the richest people in Spain increasing their fortune to 81.8 billion dollars, thanks to the dividends that Inditex continues to offer them.

However, the secret behind this increase in his personal fortune is found in something as Spanish as brick. Away from the front line of the textile multinational that he founded for years, the Galician millionaire has put all his attention on the real estate investment business with his other money-making machine: Pontegadea.

Ortega reinvests Inditex dividends, which have appreciated 35% this year, in real estate investments through Pontegadea. These investments range from large office buildings that have led him to be the owner of the main technology brands around the world, purchasing luxury residential buildings or partnering in the hotel rental business with his daughter Sandra Ortega, who occupies the second place on the list of richest people in Spain.

Brick continues to be the main engine of wealth in our country and is demonstrated by the presence of names such as Rafael del Pino, president of Ferrovial, who has increased his fortune by 2.1 billion dollars in the last year; Tomás Olivo, promoter and shareholder of shopping centers or Florentino Pérez, president of ACS.

As is the case at the international level, the investment and banking sector It has a lot of weight in these lists since, just as in international lists it supports technology companies, in Spain investments serve as support for large construction companies.

Figures such as Juan Carlos Escotet, president of Abanca with a fortune of 4,000 million dollars, or Alicia Koplowitz with 2,400 million dollars, stand out.

Also noteworthy is the rise of the insurance sectorrepresented by the spectacular rise of 50 positions on the list of José María Serra Farré, majority shareholder of Catalana Occidente, who has accumulated a fortune of 1.5 billion dollars after taking control of Mémora, the largest funeral home in Spain.

Imagen | Flickr (Fortune Live Media), USAF, GTRES