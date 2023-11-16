Los concerts this 2023 continue in much of Mexicoworld-class artists continue to arrive in Mexican lands to present their shows to their thousands of fans.

This past November 14th it was the turn of Paul McCartneyone of the members of the famous band The Beatleswho was present at the Mexico City to present his tour “Got Back” at the Sol Forum.

Thousands of people of all ages came to see and hear the UK singer perform songs like “Letting go”, “Got to get you into my life”, “Let ‘Em in”, “My Valentine”among others.

Several celebrities also attended the concert, including the singer Lenny Kravitz, who pleasantly surprised the attendees. He was caught by some curious people, while he made his way through the public and although it caused a stir, his presence did not cause any major setbacks. Accessible to his fans, the “Again” singer allowed himself to be photographed by those lucky ones who were near him; He even greeted and posed with some of those present.

Nancy ShevellPaul McCartney’s partner, was also present at the Foro Sol to listen to him, who did not miss the opportunity to dedicate the song to him “My Valentine”In addition, the attendees approached her to ask for a photograph.

Olivia Harrisonwidow of George Harrison, attended the Foro Sol to see Paul’s concert, who found out that he was present in the audience and that is why she dedicated the song of “Something”.

The night in Mexico City was spectacular after Paul McCartney’s return to Mexican lands.

With information from Universal

MF

