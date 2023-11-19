From the over thirty Donati and Caldirola to the young Oristanio, Fabbian and Mulattieri: the Nerazzurri youth sector has guaranteed high standards for decades. Among the players used in this Serie A, 22 grew up at Inter: some today play at San Siro, others only moved there at the beginning of their careers…

Biraghi, Bonazzoli, Caldirola, Destro, Di Gregorio, Dimarco (photo), Donati, Duncan, F. Carboni, V. Carboni, Fabbian, Faraoni*, Garritano, Kouame*, Mulattieri*, Oristanio, Pinamonti*, Pirola, Puscas, Turati*, Zappa, Zerbin*.

*the players marked with an asterisk have played in the youth sectors of two or more clubs.