Do you want to enjoy all the seasons of Futurama online? Here we will tell you which platforms you can do it on.

Futurama is one of the best animated series of all time, and if you want to start watching it, in this post we will show you where you can do it.

If we talk about influential animated beings, we should not only highlight The Simpsons, but also Futurama. This has also been created by Matt Groening, but relies on a very different premise, as well as a more adult and, in some cases, scientific sense of humor. In addition to the fact that it is set in a futuristic time, hence its name.

Futurama, unlike The Simpsons, has not been broadcast continuouslyas it suffered from a 10-year hiatus until, finally, in mid-2023, it returned with its new season.

Futurama is a series that stands out for its iconic characters, their crazy stories and many other elements. And if you want to start enjoying it, it is important that you know where you can see it in its entirety, since it is not on traditional websites to watch cartoons.

What Futurama is about and how many seasons does it have?

We could say that Futurama is a series that is part of the situation comedy genre. In general, the premises of the episodes tend to revolve around the characters who work at Planet Expressand who would be the protagonists, giving more attention to Fry, Leela and Bender.

This series It is set 1,000 years in the future.since Fry, the protagonist, accidentally ended up cryogenized for a millennium, on New Year’s Eve 2000.

Thus, everything this young man knew has disappeared and he must find his place in this new world. It is then that he meets Leela and, after a series of events, they end up being hired by Professor Hubert Farnsworth to work in his space package delivery business.

Every episode brings with it a lot of crazy stories in this future world, where intelligent robots, aliens and other cosmic races are involved. Definitely, it is a very interesting and comic series.

Futurama It was canceled in 2013, after premiering its tenth season. However, ten years later, in 2023, its broadcast resumed with an eleventh season. Obviously, this number of episodes is far from what The Simpsons has, but it is still a lot of content.

If you want to start watching Futurama, you have come to the right placebecause in the next lines we will tell you all the platforms where you can do it.

Watch Futurama on Disney+

Disney+ is one of the best streaming platforms you can find today. It has a large catalog of series, movies and documentaries. Here you can find content from franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, but also from channels like Fox.

If you have an active subscription to Disney+ and want to watch Futurama, you should know that you can do so without problems. On this platform you will find all the seasons that have been released and you can enjoy the episodes in Spanish.

On Disney+ you will not only find the seasons of Futurama, but also the movies. In addition, once you have finished all the episodes, you can enjoy other legendary Fox series, such as The Simpsons, for example, which continues to broadcast uninterruptedly.

Watch Futurama on Disney Plus

Watch Futurama on Star+

Star+ is another very interesting platform that It has a feature quite similar to that of Disney+but with additional content.

You can purchase an account on this streaming service separately, or you can buy a “Premium” package, which includes Disney+ and Star+.

Futurama is also available in the Star+ catalogue. This is not a surprise. On this platform you can enjoy all seasons of this legendary sitcom series and in the best possible quality, as well as in the original language or in Spanish, as you prefer.

Star+ not only has the Disney+ content catalog, but you will also find an ESPN sports segmentso it may be a good idea to hire it to enjoy this series and other programs.

So, if you want to watch Futurama online, then you can take a look at the Star+ platform, where you will also find other animated series comedy, such as American Dad, Family Guy, The Simpsons, among others.

Futurama worm in Star Plus

Watch Futurama on Prime Video

Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform, also has many animated series in its catalog. AND one of them is Futurama. However, there is a detail about this one.

If you have an active Prime Video subscription and want to enjoy Futurama, you will probably have to use a VPN service and change your location to another country.

In this sense, you can enjoy all seasons of Futurama on Prime Video, although, as we have mentioneda VPN tool may be necessary to change your location to access this series and many others.

Watch Futurama on Prime Video

What is the best platform to watch Futurama online

Now that you know which platforms the popular animated series is available on starring Fry, Bender and Leelayou may be wondering what is the best option to enjoy it.

Although all these platforms have their pros and cons, the truth is that the The best way to watch Futurama online is through Disney+since the platform has the entire catalog of Fox animated series, such as The Simpsons, Bob’s Burger, among others.

In addition, here you will also find the entire catalog of Futurama episodes and seasons that have been released. Without counting that you can choose if you want to see it in the original language or in Spanish. Definitely, Disney+ is the best option for this. And, then, you can continue with other series that are just as fun and worth it.

