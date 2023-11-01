Discover all the ways and platforms where you can watch Bobobo legally.

Do you want to watch the Bobobo anime legally? Here we will show you all the ways to do it.

Bobobo is one of the most outstanding options when it comes to rare anime series, well, both its story and its various characters turn out to be quite unusual and even a bit bizarre; and it is precisely thanks to how unique this series is that it has managed to become one of the most outstanding anime today.

It is undeniable that this work is something extremely eccentric, and, in case you are looking for a way to start watching this peculiar anime series, below, we will present you all possible ways to watch Bobobo online.

Watch Bobobo on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the most popular anime streaming platform in the world, which contains one of the most varied catalogs. Here you can find timeless Japanese series, such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, among others. However, what happens with Bobobo-Bo Bo-Bobo is quite peculiar, since It is not available on Crunchyroll Spain.

Bobobo is one of the great absences from Crunchyroll, at least in Spain, so, if you have an active subscription, you will not be able to enjoy this work. However, you can try a VPN service, as there is a possibility that it is available in another country.

You can change your location to Japan, the United States or some Latin American country and maybe you’ll get lucky.

Buy Bobobo: The Complete Series – DVD Set on eBay

You should know that the legal ways to watch Bobobo consist of paying with your money, because you should buy DVD compilation packages which contain many episodes of this anime.

On eBay, the popular online buying and selling platform, you can find several compilation packages of Bobobo episodes. So, if you want to enjoy this work, which seems to be exclusive, you will have to buy directly from this website and receive it at the door of your house.

You can obviously search for other product options within eBay, but generally you will only find Bobobo compilation packs, which are available in English, both in subtitles and dubbing. Although in the latter you can choose its original audio in Japanese.

Buy Bobobo compilation on eBay

Buy Bobobo: The Complete Series 1 DVD on Amazon

Amazon is one of the most used product purchasing platforms Worldwide. Here you can buy many anime-related items, such as mangas, DVD packages, among others.

If you do a quick search On Amazon you can find “Bobobo-Bo Bo-Bobo: The Complete Series 1”, which contains a lot of episodes of this iconic work. In fact, the set is estimated to last 15 hours and 50 minutes, so you will be able to enjoy a lot of content.

It should be noted that you can enjoy episodes with original or English dubbing. Regarding subtitles, you should know that it is also available in Anglo-Saxon language. This can be limiting for many, but considering that it is quite difficult to find a platform where you can enjoy Bobobo, we consider it to be very good.

On the other hand, If you are passionate and fluent in the French language, you can also find some DVD packages on Amazon from Bobobo, but in this language.

It is important to remember that Bobobo is an anime that is quite difficult to find to watch online legally. The few methods, as you have seen, are paid when purchasing compilation packages.

Buy Bobobo compilation on DVD on Amazon

What Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is about

This is an anime that has achieved iconic status, because it has many fans everywhere. However, it is quite exclusive as it is not found on many platforms.

The plot of this work is quite simple, since The Earth has been conquered by the Margaret Empire, being ruled by Emperor Billiard Ball IV. All this happens in the year 300X.

One of the main characteristics of this emperor is that he hates people with hair, so he has created a military army of Hair Hunters, who will travel around the world to shave people and leave them bald. This is a pretty simple and hilarious plotwhich is a trait of the anime type, since comedy and laughter are guaranteed.

