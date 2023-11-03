These are several alternatives so you can read and enjoy the Berserk manga.

The story of Berserk is, without a doubt, one of the most acclaimed and recognized works that exist in the manganime industry today, whose plot and argument turn out to be something extremely shocking and captivating, with which it has achieved gain many fans throughout the worldeven having premiered more than two decades ago.

And this story created by Kentaro Miura and starring Guts, turns out to be probably one of the most emotional and moving works in the history of the manganime industry.

In case you want to start reading the manga of this acclaimed story, below we will present some possible options so you can enjoy the various volumes and volumes of the Berserk manga.

Buy the volumes on Amazon

Although, as previously highlighted, Berserk is one of the most acclaimed stories that exist in the manganime industry, unfortunately, the manga of this work It is not available on any legal and authorized online platformor at least so far.

Being a manga series that was first published in 1989, it is understandable that it is not available on digital platforms, being The only way to read this manga is to buy it in physical format..

An option so you can read the Berserk manga, by Kentaro Miura, is buy the various volumes and/or volumes of this work through Amazonone of the largest buying and selling platforms that exist, where you can find various options to choose from.

Something quite interesting about this option is that you can also find various articles related to Berserk in addition to the mangasuch as, for example, collectibles or deluxe editions of the different volumes of the work.

Buy the Berserk manga volumes on Amazon

Buy the volumes at Panini

Likewise, another alternative that you have to be able to enjoy the Berserk manga is buy the volumes and/or volumes at Paniniin case you can’t get them through Amazon.

Panini offers various volumes of the work, at quite affordable prices. Likewise, you can also find several volumes from Panini’s special collection, called Maximum Berserkwhich each compile two volumes of the story.

It should also be noted that, in the same way, at Panini you can also find editions of Maximum Berserk in Catalan.

Buy the volumes of the Berserk manga at Panini

What is Berserk about?

Starring Guts, Berserk is a dark fantasy action story written by the mangaka Kentaro Miura, which began to be broadcast in 1989, and even to this day it is still broadcast, and although the publication of the manga has had certain delays, it already has a return date.

The work is set in a time that has overtones of medieval and Renaissance Europe, where the life and journeys of Guts, an orphaned mercenary who is always accompanied by an elf named Puck, and is dedicated to hunting demonic beings who call themselves apostles.

This story has had several anime adaptations, most of which, unfortunately, They have not managed to meet or fulfill the expectations of the fans.and it has even been announced that a new anime series will soon be released in 2D format.

