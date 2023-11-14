PlayStation 5 is going to be one of the great Christmas gifts. Due to the launch of the new PlayStation 5 Slim, Sony has decided to make a really aggressive offer of its old model, with the intention of completely emptying the stock of these consoles and entering 100% into the distribution of the new version of the console. And now, as a reason for the month of Black Friday, We can find several packs at really attractive prices.

{“videoId”:”x8pksrq”,”autoplay”:true,”title”:”PlayStation Portal – PS5″, “tag”:””}

Where to buy the PlayStation 5 at the best price before Christmas

PlayStation 5 Standard Console + 2 DualSense Wireless Controllers white

This pack is really interesting if there are two people who usually play cooperatively at home. In addition to the base model of the PlayStation 5, A second DualSense controller is included, which as we have said is ideal for playing with someone, and even for an emergency in case our device suffers some type of problem. On Amazon right now for 479.90 euros.

Playstation 5 Standard Console + 2 Dualsense Wireless Controllers white

Today on Amazon — 479,90 € El Corte Inglés ES — 479,90 € Mediamarkt — 489,00 € PcComponentes ES — 738,86 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation 5 consola + EA SPORTS FC 24

The option of accompanying a console with the “new FIFA” is one of the most chosen for Christmas gifts. Almost always, opting for this option is a sure decision, due to the millions of fans of the beautiful sport that exist both in our country and in the world. If this is your case, on this occasion The console comes with EA Sports FC 24, the new football installment from EA Sports that includes the largest number of new features seen in its franchise in recent years. On Amazon for 499.00 euros.

Playstation®5 consola + EA SPORTS ™ FC 24

Today on Amazon — 499,00 € Mediamarkt — 499,00 € El Corte Inglés ES — 499,90 € PcComponentes ES — 645,30 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation 5 consola + Spider-Man 2

One of the great exclusives this year, and the only one truly developed by an internal Sony team, has been Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The Insomniac Games game Not only has it garnered fantastic reviews, but at the sales level it has been a real success. Accompanying the console with the new adventure of Peter and Miles in their fight against Kraven or Venom is one of the best options for Christmas. On Amazon now for 499.00 euros.

PlayStation5 consola + Spider-Man 2

Today on Amazon — 499,00 € Mediamarkt — 499,00 €

Carrefour — 499,00 € El Corte Inglés ES — 499,90 € PcComponentes ES — 619,00 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation 5 Standard Consola + Final Fantasy XVI

Another of the exclusives that have arrived this year on PlayStation 5, although this time from Square Enix, has been Final Fantasy XVI. The new installment of the JRPG franchise par excellence offers a much more action-oriented experience than previous installments, but it is masterfully accompanied by a soundtrack and a story full of great moments. If you are looking for an epic adventure, this is one of the best options. On Amazon for 479.00 euros.

Playstation 5 Standard Consola + Final Fantasy XVI (voucher)

Today on Amazon — 479,00 € El Corte Inglés ES — 499,90 € PcComponentes ES — 619,00 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation 5 Standard Consola + God of War Ragnarök

The sequel to 2018’s GOTY is one of the best games in the PlayStation 5 catalog. In this new adventure, Kratos and Atreus continue their journey to try to honor Faye’s memory. And if before we talked about an epic adventure, things are not far behind in this adventure where we will have to face gods like Thor or Odin, and all this improving the bases that were already present in the first game. On Amazon for 499.00 euros.

Playstation 5 Standard Consola + God of War Ragnarök

Today on Amazon — 499,00 € El Corte Inglés ES — 503,90 € PcComponentes ES — 624,99 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

Console – Sony PlayStation 5 Standard, 825 GB, 4K, 1 Controller, C Chassis + Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (download code)

With just a few days on the market, another of the interesting packs to purchase the PlayStation 5 before Christmas is the one formed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The game has not been received in the best possible way, due to the controversy with its campaign mode. However, almost everyone agrees that it has an outstanding multiplayer section, so if you like to play games alone or with friends, it is the ideal option for this Christmas. At MediaMarkt for 499.00 euros.

Console – Sony PlayStation 5 Standard, 825 GB, 4K, 1 Controller, C Chassis + Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (download code)

PVP and Mediamarkt — 499,00 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

Console – Sony PS5 Stand C, 825GB, 4K, White + God Of War: Ragnarok Game (download code) + The Last Of Us Game: Part 1 + €20 PS Store Card

Some of the most viewed packs at the beginning of the generation were those that included several games, although this caused the final price to skyrocket. However, on this occasion this pack consisting of God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part I and a gift card from the PlayStation Store worth 20 euros has a fantastic price. In fact, it is one of the best options we can find, given the content it includes. At MediaMarkt for 499.00 euros.

Console – Sony PS5 Stand C, 825GB, 4K, White + God Of War: Ragnarok Game (download code) + The Last Of Us Game: Part 1 + €20 PS Store Card

PVP and Mediamarkt — 499,00 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

PlayStation 5 Standard C 825GB Console with NBA 2K24

Finally, and being another alternative option for sports lovers, we can also find a pack that includes the latest installment of the basketball saga par excellence: NBA 2K24. In addition, the pack also includes a download code where we can get virtual coins for the game, something that will be great for us to improve the progression of our character in the title. At Carrefour you can get it for 489.00 euros.

PlayStation 5 Standard C 825GB Console with NBA 2K24

PVP in Crossroads — 489,00 € Mediamarkt — 489,00 € El Corte Inglés ES — 489,90 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. Twitter and Facebook.

Super offers available today

HP Victus 16-d1040ns Intel Core i7-12700H/32GB/512GB SSD/RTX 3060/16.1”

PVP at PcComponentes ES — 1.208,41 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

PVP in PVP in PcComponentes — 209,90 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

Acer Nitro QG240YS3 23.8" LED FullHD 180Hz FreeSync Premium

PVP at PcComponentes ES — 149,99 € * Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit to VidaExtra. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Imagen |

In VidaExtra Selection |

In VidaExtra | How to keep your Xbox Series X cool for less than 50 euros What to buy? Tips and recommendations

(function() {

window._JS_MODULES = window._JS_MODULES || {};

var headElement = document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)(0);

if (_JS_MODULES.instagram) {

var instagramScript = document.createElement(‘script’);

instagramScript.src=”https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js”;

instagramScript.async = true;

instagramScript.defer = true;

headElement.appendChild(instagramScript);

}

})();

–

The news Where to buy the PlayStation 5 at the best price before Christmas: Amazon, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés, Carrefour, etc. was originally published in

Extra Life

by Fran San Nicolás.