Among the best websites with rural house search engines, we can choose the needs we have: If we want to choose a specific area or city, how many rooms we need it to have or what type of rural house you are looking for. For example, if you need it to have a pool, if you want it to be “apta” for young people or if you want it to be in a Idyllic and fairy-tale landscape.

Whatever the case, make sure the pages are reliable before booking. It is essential that you pay attention to the payment methods or booking options. If there is PayPal, it will be the best option. If not, contact the seller or person in charge and make sure it is not a scam. Practically all web pages have the same operation: you search for an area, you choose dates and number of guests and will show you the different accommodations. Once inside you can make a reservation or you can contact the person in charge.

The only difference in them is the catalog of accommodation available and we can also find that some put us in contact with a house or that only used to search for informationbut others do let us directly make the reservation online.

Weekendesk

Weekendesk is not, as such, one of the best search engines for rural houses, but rather it is a website designed for booking weekends. Usually in pairs. But thanks to its filters you can find a large number of apartments or disconnection areas. Just choose what you want, choose the area or the type of trip (if you want on the coast, in the mountains…). It has a rural, spa, spa and dinner category or “in the mountains” category so it does not It will be difficult to find something that fits what you want.

The difference between Weekendesk and other rural house websites is that they allow you to book complete packages: getaways with dinner, with a spa, with cava, with medium tension or with massages included. You will purchase the package directly and everything will be included in your reservation. It is essentially designed for couples but it is a good option if you are looking to book a night or two.

Rural getaway

There are more than 16,000 accommodations included in Escapada Rural, one of the best if you want a search engine for rural houses throughout Spain. You can choose by Autonomous Community if you are not sure of the exact place to go. You can also search by province, for most requested accommodations, by more popular towns. Once you have chosen the area or municipality you will see the different accommodations: the number of people that fit in the house, the bedrooms, the total number of beds or photographs of the place.

You will be able to choose and see the prices and you will be able to contact the accommodation without obligation to reserve or obtain more information. The drawback, unlike others like Booking, is that you will not be able to book directly from the website but rather it works as an information search engine, but not a rental website.

Rural

Rusticae is not a rural house search engine as such, but rather a company in charge of “experiences” that you can buy or give to someone. If you give away, you give a gift card or gift key that can be exchanged for a compatible stay.

La web de Rusticae It is different from the others on this list because you will find results not by city but by recommendations, experiences in different hotels and rural houses throughout Spain. You can choose if you want to travel as a couple or alone, for what purpose (disconnect, adventure…) and you will find something that fits what you are looking for. The great advantage is that you don’t filter by city so you can find ideas if you’re not sure where to go.

Natures

Naturaki is a specialized rural house search engine for book in the Catalonia area. You will only find houses in Girona or on the Costa Brava so it is not useful if you are looking for something global. Even though it is very specific, it is one of the most recommended and popular. The operation is similar to the others: you have to write the arrival and departure datethe number of adults and children and babies and will show you the options.

You will see a large number of details: capacity of people, rooms, bathrooms, size of the pool, garden, descriptions, photographs… You will also see all the services included in the kitchen, whether or not it has cribs, if there is available technology such as WiFi or flat screen or what games or entertainment there are. Many of them include goals, billiards, table football or ping pong table, for example.

Casasrurales.net

This is one of the best search engines for rural houses in Spain with the possibility of searching by theme, by type of accommodation, by services… You can choose to have a pool, fireplace, jacuzzi, with or without a barbecue, with a spa, whether or not they admit dogs. Or allows you to search for specific things likeor luxury rural houses or rural house to spend New Year’s Eve. In any case, whatever you are looking for, the operation is similar to others: choose province, town, area or accommodation.

Also choose the arrival and departure date and the number of guests. Once you have it, you will see the available options that meet the requirements. You will also see photographs, a description, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, price per person per night. This website does allow you to book from the page itself so you will have an immediate reservation without having to contact the owner.