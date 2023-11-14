In the comparison of the highest and lowest prices per basket of 24 basic necessities, Profeco published through Who’s Who the prices of the basic basket, the most expensive supermarket to stock the pantry.

This supermarket is located in one of the most popular neighborhoods in Mexico City, Well, there you can find the highest prices per basic basket.

Profeco analyzed the supermarkets located in the Center, North Center, North, South and it turned out that The most expensive in Mexico is located in Coyoacán, CDMX. This is the Walmart Express Sunflowers.

In this place, you can buy a basic basket for 1,033.30 pesos.

The basic basket is made up of 24 products:

Edible vegetable oil Grain rice Tuna flakes Standard sugar Beef White onion Jalapeno pepper Pork Black beans Chicken egg Toilet soap Tomato saladet Cow’s milk Lemon Apple Pineapple White box bread White potato Toilet paper Pasta for soup Meat chicken Sardine in canned tomato Corn tortilla from the supermarket Carrot

