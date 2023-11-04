The Levi’s brand has been rated by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) as a company that offers a variety of excellent quality products. If you are thinking of purchasing some jeans or are interested in taking a look at the clothes, it will be worth checking out this location, as the prices are preferential even before The good end.

The outlet is located at 89 José María Izazaga Street, location 2, in Mexico City. Its opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., while on Sunday it is from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. In this store there are discounts of 50% per item or promotions of 2×1 or up to 3×1depending on the garment and the season.

The outlet’s good ratings on Google make this store an excellent option to purchase good quality clothing at attractive prices.

OE

