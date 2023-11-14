What happens to the products that people return on Amazon? Maybe you have thought about it at some point, and the truth is that it can be very interesting to you.

Many of these items end up in stores with bargain prices, such as the famous and increasingly popular Crazy Day Factory. This store has gone viral on TikTok for offering quality products at very low prices.

You’ll find a huge range of electronics, appliances and clothing stock at bargain prices. This is the largest Amazon returns outlet in Spain.with four stores spread between Madrid and Seville.

This chain of stores buy products that have been returned by customers of large companies such as Amazon or Shein. At the time, the items could have cost hundreds of euros, but now they are offered at incredible discounts.

Products you can find at Crazy Day Factory

Getty

As we already mentioned, in these stores you will find everything from the latest in technology and electronics to the most fun and original in fashion and toys.

Between the best selling items at Crazy Day Factory are:

Electronics: televisions, computers, cell phones, cameras, etc. Home appliances: dryers, microwaves, electric ovens, etc. Clothes: clothing for men, women and children, as well as footwear. Toys: for children of all ages, board games, etc. Home furniture: household items, decoration, among others.

How Crazy Day Factory stores work

ConnorTV / YouTube

At Crazy Day Factory stores, customers can find Amazon returns at very low prices. Every Friday and Saturday, which are the busiest days, stock is renewed with items that start at 20 euros. Starting on Saturday, the price gradually drops, reaching 1 euro on Thursday.

It is for this reason that it is advisable to visit stores early to take advantage of the best offers. However, it should be noted that Crazy Day Factory has a policy of no returns or exchanges on purchased products.. You should consider this, but the good news is that it allows customers to test their purchases in a special area, especially electronics and appliances.

In this way, a satisfactory purchase is ensured and low price levels are maintained for hundreds of products.

But in addition, mystery boxes also stand out, whose price is fixed, but for obvious reasons you cannot know what is inside them nor can you open them.

Additionally, On the Crazy Day Factory website, mystery pallets are available, with prices ranging from 600 to 7,500 euros.including clothing from brands like Shein, shoes, JJ’House clothing and much more.

Of course, the complete Amazon clearance trailer could not be missing, with 33 pallets, whose cost is 19,500 euros. However, these options are for wholesalers; although it is undoubtedly a good investment.

Where is Crazy Day Factory: Store addresses and hours

Crazy Day Factory has four stores spread throughout Spainthree of them in the Madrid’s community. You will find all kinds of original, fun and good quality items despite being returns.

These are the directions and where the Crazy Day Factory stores are with its direct link to Google Maps:

All branches are open from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It should be noted that the expansion of this company does not stop. In the coming weeks, before the end of the year, they will open the fifth store in Murcia.

Is it worth buying from Crazy Day Factory?

If you are looking for good quality products at very low prices, Crazy Day Factory may be a good option for you.

However, it is important to note that products may be in poor condition or be defective products that have been returned by customers.

We recommend that you go first thing in the morning, since the stores are usually crowded, especially on Fridays and Saturdays. This to find the best options.

It is essential that you carefully check the items you are going to buy, make sure they are in good condition, especially if it is electronic. Fortunately, the store offers a specific area to try out the equipment before purchasing. A relevant point to consider is that Exchanges or returns are not accepted in Crazy Day Factory stores.