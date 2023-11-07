Cándido Conde-Pumpido Jr. is being investigated for an alleged sexual assault after a young Brazilian woman reported that she carried out sexual practices without her consent with two friends.

They were arrested on Friday but were released after the judge reviewed the security cameras and considered that the complainant’s story did not correspond to the images.

The lawyer for Lara Dibildos’ ex-partner assured that his client is at home, resting with his family, but… Where is Cándido Conde-Pumpido Jr. really located?

In ‘And now Sonsoles’ we have searched for him at his house, in the chalet where the alleged attack occurred. He has not appeared in his office either and the last time we saw him was at the birthday celebration of his then girlfriend, Lara Dibildos.

As this program has learned, Conde-Pumpido has taken refuge in a relative’s house and his father’s entourage has confessed to us that they are all devastated by what is happening.

Conde-Pumpido made the leap to the tabloid press in the summer, when his relationship with Lara Dibildos became known after images came to light that confirmed their relationship.

However, just a few weeks ago, the actress confirmed that their relationship had ended after 4 months together in which she seemed very excited.

Lara reacted after this news and made it clear that she was not going to speak out and that she was going to travel for some time to work.