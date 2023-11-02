Too many times forced to comeback: the approach to races must be changed. Too wait-and-see philosophy. And if Osimhen is missing, who attacks the depth? Certain choices in the changes and in the management of the group have not convinced: there is work to be done there too

The seven points collected in the three games, after returning from the break, are a positive sign, if looked at in the general picture. By contextualizing Napoli’s moment, in fact, they served to reduce the climate of tension of last month, characterized by a certain frenzy in the analysis of the team’s performance, which quickly ended up putting Rudi Garcia in the dock. A logical procedure, because the resources available are almost similar to the team that won the scudetto with merit, but probably a little hasty, because at the same time the coach works to give his characteristic trait.