We offer you the location of all the gnomes that are available in the new classic map of the Fortnite Origins season, and that will allow you to obtain a lot of experience.

A very particular season begins in Fortnite, it is a season where we will have to return to the past, to relive some of the adventures that we even enjoyed years ago.

The new season of Fortnitesubtitled Origins, basically rescues not only the map from the classic seasons, but also weapons and vehicles.

Some of those missions that were quite common in the most classic seasons, such as locating a series of gnomes that were hidden in different locations on the map, have returned.

With the release of the new classic Fortnite map, a series of gnomes have appeared scattered throughout it and we must find them to gain a lot of experience.

Where are all the hidden gnomes in Fortnite Origins week 1

First and most importantly, we show you a map with the situation of all the gnomes that we have found so far:

And this is the exact location of each of them:

You will find the hidden gnome in the Pleasant Park area just south of this named location, specifically, next to a tent, a bonfire, and a teddy bear. We have the hidden gnome in Underground Soakout just north of this location, in a small pond, where we see the gnome on a floating lounger. We found another gnome in Sotosolo, next to a pond where it says that fishing is prohibited, and which is located a little to the north just past the welcome sign to Sotosolo. We find another gnome in the labyrinth, a labyrinth that we have exactly located in Alameda howling. You have it inside a cage with spikes. Another gnome is found in the llama, which returns in this classic season, located just in the northwest part of the map. You have the gnome right at the bottom. We find another gnome in the Twisting Tunnels area and we must enter the mines to locate him. Just go by the exclamation point. From the previous one comes great to locate another gnome just northeast of Twisting Tunnels on a bumpy battle bus on a small mountain. Another one to the north in Reels Comprometidos in the caravan area. East of Ostentoso Oasis, in the desert area. Northeast of Caserío Colesterol, on top of a small mountain next to the statue.

The gnomes are marked with an exclamation point when you’re nearby, so they’re practically unmissable.

Don’t forget to interact with each of the gnomes, pressing the corresponding button that will appear on the screen.

Each gnome will give you 20,000 experience points so you can level up very quickly during these first hours.