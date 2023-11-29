Below, you can see the dates and tracks on which the 2024 national cross championships will be held. The Motocross and Supermarecross Internationals, the Prestige MX1/MX2 and 125 and the Rookies Cup 125 are listed. As every year there is great anticipation for the new calendar, but this time more than usual and in particular for the Prestige Championship organized by FX Action. Yes why Ducati had declared that “He will take part in the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship with Alessandro Lupino” and there was great curiosity to find out where and when we will see the new Ducati cross live, in competition. Well, the first test of the Prestige it will take place in Mantua on 16 and 17 March 2024. That will be the occasion for the official debut of the new bike (still in the prototype phase) and also of the new Maddii team colored in red, as well as of Alessandro Lupino as a pilot and test driver. But that might not be all… The hope of seeing Tony Cairoli at the start is enormous and it would be truly extraordinary to be able to celebrate this debut with Antonio’s great return to the track. It goes without saying that the attention of the motoring world would be catalyzed by this event, also considering Sunday “free” from MotoGP commitments.