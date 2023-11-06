The Cinépolis party will be held on November 6, 7 and 8, 2023 with a series of special prices for both movie tickets in different formats and

rooms, like for a candy store.

Movie tickets will be approximately half the price they are normally offered. Admission to traditional rooms will be $35 pesoswhile that of rooms with special formats such as 3D, VIP, Macro and IMAX the price will be of $75 pesos.

Theater promotions will not apply to premieres, pre-sales, festivals or alternative content.

Similarly, Cinépolis has placed a 50% discount on popcorn and/or soft drinks. This benefit will only be available for purchases made in a physical store, so other purchasing channels such as food purchasing applications, websites, kiosks or home deliveries do not participate. In the case of soft drinks, canned or bottled soft drinks or other beverages are excluded.

The movie billboard in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area includes:

Confessions Five Nights at Freddy’s: The Movie The Killers of the Radical Moon Lady Influencer Trolls 3: The Gang Was Armed Attack in the Air The Jester Hypnosis: Invisible Weapon The Exorcist: Believers 12 Hours to the End of the World The Vigilante: Final Chapter

If you purchase your tickets in the application or on the web portal Make sure you select the box with the promotion applied.

