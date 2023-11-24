The Brave and the Bold. That’s what the new Batman movie is called. Of course, without Robert Pattinson. But when will he hit theaters?

Many fans wonder when we will see the new Batman movie without Robert Pattinson. The reboot of Bat-Man, together with the confirmed film The Brave and the Bold at DC Studios, is one of the most anticipated projects in James Gunn’s new DC Universe. However, he doesn’t seem to be close to seeing the light. According to a recent update from the filmmaker via Instagram, James Gunn mentioned that the studio does not yet have a script for the project. Which indicates a possible delay in its development.

The director of the new Batman movie in which we will not see Robert Pattinson, Andy Muschietti, had previously focused on a prequel to It called Welcome To Derry after the Hollywood strikes. Although this suggests a delay in the production of The Brave and The Bold, also reveals that James Gunn and DC Studios are not pushing the project. This will allow it to take shape at its own pace. Which also means it can be promising for the bottom line.

Little by little: without rushing, but without pauses

James Gunn and Peter Safran, the heads of the new DC Universe, have highlighted their focus on having Strong scripts, creative flexibility and a unified narrative for film, television, animation and video games. This approach aims to recover elements from previous stages of the DC Universe, without carrying out a complete reboot. That’s what a certain continuity in the cinematic universe implies. However, this Batman movie will not feature Robert Pattinson.

Movies like Shazam 2: The Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Blue Beetle have already been released after the announcement of the new DC Universe. Additionally, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2023. Regarding whether characters from these films will appear in the new DCU, only James Gunn and Peter Safran have that information. Fans remain uncertain about the interconnection between these stories and the new universe in development. Meanwhile, they hope The Batman 2 con Robert Pattinson lives up to the expectations raised.

