The new PlayStation 5 model is now available in the United States and Japan (as of November 10), but has not yet been officially launched in Europe.

It’s been more than a month since Sony announced the new PS5. It was last October 10, when PlayStation 5 Slim (it doesn’t really have that name) was revealed to the world, with a release date for the United States and Japan.

In fact, PS5 Slim is available in those territories from November 10both alone and in different themed bundles with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or EA Sports FC 24.

It should be remembered that this new PS5 It has a slight redesign, changing the matte white of the covers for a glossy surface, and it is also thinner (therefore, it weighs less).

It is known that this PlayStation 5 too incorporates the D chassis from the console. Another of its most important novelties is that we can extract or attach (in the digital model) the disc reader, which is also sold separately.

The new PS5, now available in the US and Japan, will replace the original PS5 when all existing stock of the first version, launched in November 2020, is exhausted.

When does PS5 Slim arrive in Spain?

According to billbill-kun, the famous leaker of free PS Plus games, PlayStation 5 Slim would arrive this week in different European countries. It is not confirmed by Sony, but a series of clues in the Black Friday 2023 offers attest to this.

If we take a look at a PlayStation France tuitit is indicated (in the small print) that the models with D chassis (Slim) They do not enter the promotion.

This makes one think that the launch of PS5 Slim in Europe is imminent. What’s more, we probably don’t have to wait until December, because it would be a matter of days… or even hours.

Focusing on Spain, it is striking that pages like GAME, El Corte Inglés or Carrefour are already ”selling” the new PS5 model, both in the reader version and in its digital variant.

It cannot be purchased yet, but, for example, GAME indicates that the release date is today (November 21), while El Corte Inglés reflected a date for this Friday, November 24.

Therefore, The launch of PS5 Slim in Spain will occur this week, if nothing goes wrong. But yes, remember that it will not be included in the Black Friday 2023 promotions, which bring the price of the original PS5 down to 429 euros (its official reduced RRP is 499.99 euros).

Insider billbill-kun confirms, based on his sources, that PS5 Slim launches tomorrow, November 23, in France. The model with reader costs 549.99 euros, while the digital model costs 449.99 euros.

If you are interested in buying a PS5, you can wait a few days for the launch of PS5 Slim in Spain (or import it from France tomorrow). But, if you want to take advantage of Black Friday 2023, you will have to get the original console released three years ago.