Suara.com – The government will provide home VAT incentives in 2023. So for details, see the following terms and conditions for home VAT incentives complete with the schedule for providing incentives and how to get them.

It is known that the Government is providing VAT incentives for purchasing new homes in 2023 to help people who want to buy new homes at affordable prices.

Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani said that the 2023 home VAT incentives would be given over a period of 14 months. So, for those who want to get this incentive, see the following terms and conditions, schedule for giving the incentive and how to get it.

Home VAT Incentive Terms and Conditions

This VAT incentive will be provided by the Government 100 percent specifically for people who want to buy a new house under IDR 2 billion. However, for people who buy a new house for IDR 5 billion, the VAT incentive is only up to IDR 2 billion, the remaining price of IDR 3 billion is subject to the normal rate of 11%.

So, what are the conditions for getting a home VAT incentive? The conditions are as follows:

NIKNPWP Date of handover House identification code (already handed over) Stamped statement Handover minutes number

Please remember that this incentive only applies to 1 NIK or per person in one house.

Implementation Schedule for Providing Home VAT Incentives

The implementation schedule for providing VAT incentives for houses will last for 14 months, namely from November 2023 to June 2024. The incentives provided are 100 percent for houses under IDR 2 billion.

“VAT will be borne by the government on sales of new houses, because this is to use up existing stock, which costs under IDR 2 billion,” said Sri Mulayani in the September 2023 edition of the APBN KiTA press conference at the Ministry of Finance building (25/10/2023).

How to Get Home VAT Incentives

To get the Home VAT incentive, make sure all the necessary conditions have been prepared. The method is as follows:

The minutes of the handover are registered in the ministry’s official application system, no later than 7 months after the month the handover takes place. Properties that receive VAT incentives may not be bought and sold within a period of 1 year.

That’s a review of the 2023 home VAT incentives complete with terms and conditions, schedule for providing incentives, and how to get them.

Contributor: Ulil Azmi