loading…

Volunteers are in Rafah, the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Photo/AP

GAZA – As thousands of civilians on both sides of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip continue to die in the war, a Palestinian activist based in the West Bank explains to Sputnik why they view Israel’s presence in Gaza and the West Bank as colonialism.

The activist also recalled how Israeli policies fueled hatred among Palestinians which contributed to the recent increase in violence.

Childhood Trauma

Under a 1993 peace agreement known as the Oslo Accords, Israel agreed to fulfill the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination by allowing limited Palestinian self-rule in parts of the West Bank and Gaza.

Recalling his childhood, human rights activist Muhanned Qafesha said Palestinians never truly felt relieved by Israeli colonialism despite promises of self-determination and self-rule.

“I’ve lived under Israeli occupation, Israeli aggression and Israeli brutality. I’ve witnessed all kinds of Israeli violence. I’ve seen all kinds of Israeli aggression during my childhood. I grew up seeing military tanks attacking neighborhoods in Hebron, where “The Israeli army raided Palestinian houses, attacked Palestinians, shot at Palestinians and killed them. I have seen Israeli helicopters and F-16s bombing people’s houses,” Qafesha recalled.

He said growing up with such experiences was natural for him to want to become an activist fighting for the basic rights of Palestinians.

“As a person who grew up in a situation like this, it makes you want to fight for your freedom. It’s a very normal reaction to fight back. That’s why I decided to join a movement called Youth Against Settlement, which is a non-violent movement,” he explained.

“I also studied journalism to talk about the suffering of the Palestinian people and convey the message of the Palestinian people to the whole world. I want everyone around the world to know what is happening to the Palestinian people. “I want our children not to experience the same trauma that Palestinians experienced as children,” said Qafesha.

Open Prison

The West Bank and Gaza Strip are often described as open-air prisons, as Israel continues to control the movement of people and goods in both Palestinian territories.

Without access to airports, Palestinians have no other way to leave but to request permission from Israeli authorities to cross into neighboring countries via land routes such as Egypt to the Gaza Strip and Jordan to the West Bank.