The Palestinian people in Gaza are victims of Israeli military attacks. The leaders of the Afghan Taliban remained silent when Gaza was destroyed by Israeli bombardment. Photo/REUTERS

KABUL – The great war between Israel and Hamas split since October 7, when the Gaza Strip, Palestine, was destroyed by Zionist military bombardment. In the midst of this terrible war, the supreme leader of the Afghan Taliban; Hibatullah Akhundzada, remained silent—a stark contrast to the daily harsh anti-Israel commentary from neighboring countries; Iran.

Although Akhundzada does not have a publicly accessible digital account, his decisions and statements often echo on the Taliban’s online platforms through other channels.

Akhundzada’s deputy, Mullah Mohammad Hassan, and his trio of deputies were also reticent.

The only senior Taliban official to break the silence so far is Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister, who remains on the United States’ most wanted list with a $10 million reward offered for information leading to his capture.

“We do not interfere in other people’s internal affairs,” Haqqani said in a brief statement recently. “But we have religious-based sympathies towards Muslims.”

Earlier, Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman, issued a statement condemning Israel’s siege of Gaza while calling on the international community to address the crisis.

“The official messaging from the Taliban is similar to what we see from other Muslim countries, in terms of expressions of solidarity and support for Palestine,” Michael Kugelman, an expert at the Wilson Center, told VoA.

According to Javid Ahmad, a former Afghan ambassador and member of the Atlantic Council, the Taliban’s public comments, although rare, are calculated to show support for Palestine, as the group does not have formal diplomatic ties with Hamas.

“Senior Taliban figures clearly expect neighboring Arab countries to take action and find a solution to end the violence, rather than relying on non-Arab countries to intervene,” Ahmad told VoA.

The measured approach of a regime that boasts of divine support in defeating a superpower and its NATO allies may come as a surprise to some.