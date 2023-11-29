If your audiovisual diet at the beginning of the century consisted of pans of MTV marathons and other sources of short-form audiovisual impact, it is possible that you consumed, without eating or drinking, some of the best pieces of modern art aimed at the general public. Since the nineties of the last century and until the massification of the Internet, video clips became fertile territory for experimentation, risk and great songs.

Twenty years ago, the seal Directors Label released a series of DVDs compiling the work of relevant names in the video clip, and the result was a veritable trove of incredible video clips. Behind him was Richard Brown, one of the creators and producers of the first season of ‘True Detective’. Now, all seven volumes of Directors Label are available to enjoy for free on the Internet Archive.

But unlike the chaotic and unbridled avalanche of video clips that provided so many compilations of videos of the time or the same consumption that we can make of them on platforms like YouTube, The division of these DVDs into authors allows us to detect constants visuals and themes. Or how the continued work of a creator with the same band or artist has evolved.

These are the directors that you can see in the compilations, and some of their featured videos:

Jonathan Glazer: ‘Virtual Insanity’ by Jamiroquai, ‘The Universal’ by Blur, ‘Karma Police’ by Radiohead

Chris Cunningham: ‘Frozen’ de Madonna, ‘All Is Full of Love’ de Björk, ‘Come to Daddy’ de Aphex Twin

Stephane Sednaoul: ‘Queer’ de Garbage, ‘Give It Away’ de Red Hot Chili Peppers, ‘Discoteque’ de U2

Anton Corbjin: ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ de Nirvana, ‘Liar’ de Rollins Band, ‘Behind the Wheel’ de Depeche Mode

Mark Romanek: ‘Hurt’ de Johnny Cash, ‘Jump They Say’ de David Bowie, ‘El Scorcho’ de Weezer

Spike Jonze: ‘Sabotage’ de Beastie Boys, ‘Weapon of Choice’ de Fatboy Slim, ‘Da Funk’ de Daft Punk

Michel Gondry: ‘Come into My World’ de Kylie Minogue, ‘Fell in Love with a Girl’ de The White Stripes, ‘Everlong’ de Foo Fighters

