The original Microsoft Windows announcement just turned 40 years old. On November 10, 1983, Bill Gates revealed at an event in New York that the company was working on a project called Windows whose main objective was to significantly improve the MS-DOS environment so that it could support graphical applications. The ambitious project was not alone. It also came accompanied by two new concepts for the time: windows and the desktop.

The years have passed and now we can say that that move by Microsoft was very successful. Windows is responsible for approximately 70% of the desktop operating system market share. The product has achieved such success that it has become an icon of Microsoft and the history of computing. Let’s travel back in time to learn a little better about the beginnings of the system that we have all used at least once in our lives.

When Microsoft opted for the desktop and windows

Until the mid-1980s, Microsoft did not have its own operating system with a GUI on the market. The Redmond company has been licensing since 1981 his famous MS-DOS, a command line operating system (CLI) that required a certain knowledge base to use. This translated into a significant barrier between computing and novice users, although the industry was already changing to break it down once and for all.

Although talking about a command line interface may seem somewhat primitive these days, many very important programs coexisted in it. From accounting and banking systems to the well-known Lotus 1-2-3 from IBM, which allowed the use of spreadsheets and drew line graphs, and AutoCAD from Autodesk, which was a valued graphic design tool used in advanced projects.

But Microsoft seemed to be falling a step behind. A firm called VisiCorp presented at the computer fair COMDEX de 1982 an operating system with GUI that set off alarms at the Redmond company. MS-DOS had only been on the market for two years, but that event helped Bill Gantes finally drive an important change of direction in the company: it was time to make the leap to the graphical user interface.





Apple Lisa

The project would not consist of a completely redesigned operating system. If not, as we say above, an extension of MS-DOS. In this way, Microsoft launched its “Interface Manager” program and began negotiating with manufacturers of IBM PC compatible computers for their adoption (if Gates was clear about one thing, it was that associations in the software industry with the hardware industry were key to its success, always offering licenses).





Auto CAD in MS-DOS

The GUI, however, was not a Microsoft invention, far from it. It had already come to life within the prodigious Xerox PARC laboratory in California, which inspired Steve Jobs to implement it in the Apple Lisa. When the apple company’s computer bitten hit the market in 1983In fact, it became the first device with this feature available to the general public. Despite all this, Microsoft still couldn’t catch up.





Windows 1.0

Once again, Gates’ cunning put Microsoft center stage. Its alternative to GUI operating systems was still years away from being ready, but the company’s co-founder forced an early announcement. The idea was to show the world that Microsoft was in the race. And not only that: they wanted to show that they were the best and that they had all the elements to win it with a wide margin.

The announcement occurred on November 10, 1983, but Windows 1.0 began its deployment on November 20, 1985. During these two years, Microsoft promoted the possibilities of the system while forging strategic agreements with other firms in the sector.

In addition, it highlighted a notable advantage over its competition. In the case of Visi On, developers who wanted to create programs for this system would need to invest $20,000 ($61,805 today) to purchase special VAX equipment from Digital Equipment Corporation. “Developing software for Windows only requires an IBM PC,” they said.





Windows advertising in a magazine of the time

Another important point that Microsoft made was that software companies should not worry about hardware compatibility since programs designed for Windows should work on Windows, regardless of the computer features. At the requirements level, it was announced that the system would need two removable disk drives and 192 KB of RAM to function, although these requirements changed.





Panel de Control en Windows 1.0

When Windows 1.0 finally hit the market it needed a minimum of 256 KB of RAM to run. And, indeed, it brought a large number of the announced new features. Users could enjoy a graphical user interface that allowed them to “multitask” with different windows under a mosaic scheme whose organization was not as versatile as that which exists in today’s systems. MS-DOS programs, however, ran separately in full screen (not in windows on the desktop).

In addition to programs from developers such as Lotus Corporation, Ashton-Tate, Software Publishing Corporation and Software Arts, Microsoft accompanied the launch of the system with several integrated applications of its own. Among them we found Agenda, Calculator, Paint, Notepad, Write, Terminal and Clock. The concept of Control Panel also appeared, which survives to this day, now under the name Settings in Windows 11.

Images: Odacir Blanco | Microsoft | Toastytech

