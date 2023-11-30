Henry Kissinger, who died on Thursday at the age of 100, was one of the most influential politicians on an international level throughout the 1970s. His approach, defined as “realist” and focused only on the interests of the United States, influenced the history of a series of foreign countries on various continents and made him one of the most controversial and contested men of power of the twentieth century. The role of the United States in the 1973 Chilean coup is now a historically consolidated fact and during the period in which Kissinger guided foreign policy the US government supported coups and military actions in South America, Africa and Asia. Critics openly accused him of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Despite this reputation, already shared among his contemporaries, in 1973 Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize with the Vietnamese revolutionary Le Duc Tho for having «put an end to the war in Vietnam and re-established peace». The two were the signatories of the Paris peace agreements which were supposed to sanction the American withdrawal, and which were then disregarded. Le Duc Tho refused the prize and the news of the Nobel Prize being awarded to Kissinger was welcomed by the American comedian Tom Leher with the famous phrase: «Political satire is obsolete». The war ended only two years later, with the capture of Saigon by the National Liberation Front, the pro-communist North Vietnamese army: that already enormously criticized Nobel became embarrassing.

Kissinger was secretary of state (a role similar to our foreign secretary) between 1973 and 1977, under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and since 1969 he had been national security advisor to Nixon. US involvement in the war in support of South Vietnam against the communist North began in 1961 and grew over the years, to exceed 500 thousand men employed in 1967, with Lyndon Johnson as president. Kissinger in those years was critical of the US intervention, having realized on two trips to Vietnam – as he wrote in his memoirs – that the «United States knew neither how to win the war nor how to get out of it».

Nixon was elected president in 1969 with the promise of “peace with honor” in Vietnam and Kissinger shared this line, also in the belief that not even the eventual victories of the US army could have created a stable pro-Western Vietnamese regime, in capable of “surviving a withdrawal of American troops”.

From the last months of 1969 the Nixon administration, and Kissinger in particular, began secret peace negotiations in Paris with the North Vietnamese government, represented by General Le Duc Tho. They continued for over three years, with repeated meetings and as many failures to reach agreements: the North Vietnamese were effectively asking for the total withdrawal of the US army from the war zones in exchange for the surrender of all prisoners. Kissinger on several occasions made less binding counterproposals to the United States which were always rejected by Tho. In the meeting at the beginning of January 1973, the two sides finally found an agreement, similar to the one rejected by Kissinger a few months earlier: the United States undertook to withdraw its troops by March, in exchange for the release of all prisoners of war .

The application of the agreement immediately showed its great limits: the armies of North and South Vietnam continued their military operations, with a decisive advance by the former. At the same time, Kissinger decided and ordered a series of intense, unofficially declared bombings of Cambodia, with the aim of cutting off supplies of weapons and troops to the North Vietnamese. It has been estimated that they caused the deaths of over 50,000 civilians, as well as aided the growth and subsequent rise to power of the Khmer Rouge and Pol Pot in Cambodia.

However, Tho and Kissinger had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and were later chosen for the prize anyway. The decision has always been defined as among the most complex ones taken by the Norwegian committee that awards the prizes: two of the five members, then made up of the country’s parliamentarians (today they are former parliamentarians), resigned in protest. The communications and discussions relating to each Nobel Prize are declassified after 50 years: on January 1, 2023, the documents relating to the 1973 prize were therefore made public. From these it can be deduced that the proposal arrived two days after the signing of the Paris Agreements and which was later maintained despite it becoming clear that the agreements themselves would not hold. Among the documents there is also the telegram with which Le Duc Tho refused the prize: «When the Paris agreements are respected, when the weapons fall silent and peace truly returns to South Vietnam, then I might consider accepting the prize».

Kissinger instead replied that he «accepted it with humility», he did not appear personally at the ceremony, but he read an acceptance speech which among other things said: «America’s objective is the construction of a structure of peace, a peace for in which all nations have an interest and to which all nations are committed. We seek a stable world, not as an ultimate goal, but as a bridge towards the realization of man’s noble aspirations for tranquility and being together.”

Kissinger donated the entire amount of the prize to a foundation that helped the children of soldiers killed in Vietnam and the war continued until the fall of the South Vietnamese capital Saigon on April 30, 1975, with the hasty escape of the last Americans present. The day after that conclusion Kissinger tried to return the Nobel Prize, communicating in a note: «The peace we sought through negotiations has been overthrown by force». The Nobel Committee refused to take back the prize, as it would later do on other occasions with choices disavowed by subsequent events.