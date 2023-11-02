loading…

Dozens of journalists and media workers have died as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Since the major war against Hamas broke out last October 7, many journalists have become victims of the ferocity of Israeli Zionist military attacks in Gaza, Palestine.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Reuters and AFP that it could not guarantee the safety of journalists operating in Gaza even though both news agencies sought assurances that their journalists would not be targeted by Israeli military attacks.

“The IDF is targeting all Hamas military activities throughout Gaza,” the IDF said in a letter, quoted by Reuters, Thursday (2/11/2023).

According to the IDF, Hamas deliberately places its military operations near journalists and civilians.

“We cannot guarantee the safety of your employees and strongly urge you to take all necessary actions, as well as measures for their safety,” the IDF said.

The presence of journalists in Gaza carries a very high risk as they try to cover every attack carried out by Israel from the air and ground amidst communication disruptions and widespread power outages.

Quoted from the CPJ website, as of November 1, 33 journalists and media workers were confirmed dead.

Meanwhile, 8 other journalists were reported injured and 9 others were reported missing or detained.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and should not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ Program Coordinator in the Middle East and North Africa.

According to Mansour, journalists have made huge sacrifices to cover the heartbreaking conflict.

The people of Gaza have also endured unprecedented losses and face enormous threats.

MG/Maulana Muhammad Rizqi

(but)