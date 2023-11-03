Suara.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is still in the Archipelago Capital (IKN), North Penajam Paser Regency, Friday (3/11/2023). Before continuing work, Jokowi appeared to be enjoying the morning with ministers and other figures.

From the photo seen by Suara.com, Jokowi, who is wearing a white shirt, is seen laughing while holding a cup of warm tea.

Don’t forget to prepare toast to fill your stomach before starting the day before the weekend.

Jokowi was seen sitting between BUMN Minister Erick Thohir and Head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono.

Deputy Head of the IKN Authority Dhony Rahajoe and Minister of State Secretary Pratikno as well as former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil were also seen chatting casually with Jokowi.

For about 15 minutes they enjoyed the morning at IKN while talking casually. After that, Jokowi and his staff went to their vehicles to start their series of work visits.

This Friday, Jokowi is planned to attend the 2023 Archipelago Cultural Harmony Festival which will be held at Taruna Field, Sepaku District, North Panajam Paser Regency.

Then, the Head of State is scheduled to visit West Kutai Regency.

There, Jokowi plans to attend the Dangai Ehau Festival which will be held at ITHO Square.

The reason for inviting Ridwan Kamil

Ridwan Kamil’s presence during Jokowi’s visit to IKN was a question mark. Jokowi also explained the reason he invited Ridwan Kamil to the new capital.

Jokowi said that the man known as Kang Emil was a famous architect. Because of this, he deliberately invited him to ask for input regarding the design of the IKN development.

“We just want to invite corrections if there are things that are not good, especially related to architecture in the archipelago,” explained Jokowi at IKN, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

As a result, Jokowi received a lot of Ridwan Kamil’s input for the development of IKN. The Head of State accepted the Bandung mayor’s input as a consideration for the future.

“Many went straight to Pak Basuki (PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono) and me too,” he said.