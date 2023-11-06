Suara.com – In the near future, Indonesian people will celebrate National Father’s Day. But the question is, when will National Father’s Day 2023 be celebrated? How is it different from World Father’s Day? Following is the review.

It is known that National Father’s Day is commemorated and celebrated once a year, to be precise every November 12th. This year, National Father’s Day 2023 falls on Sunday.

Maybe some people still don’t know that National Father’s Day and World Father’s Day are different. So, what is the difference between National Father’s Day and World Father’s Day? Read below for a complete explanation with its history.

Difference between National Father’s Day and World Father’s Day

One of the differences between National Father’s Day and World Father’s Day is that they have different dates. National Father’s Day is celebrated every November 12, while World Father’s Day is celebrated every 3rd week of June or more precisely every June 19.

Apart from differences in commemorative dates, other differences appear in their origins. The commemoration of National Day began with the “Letter Writing Competition for Mothers” held by PPIP (Association of the Sons of Mother Earth) in 2014 in Solo, Central Java.

Meanwhile, the commemoration of World Father’s Day began with a child named Sonora Smart Dodd who decided to celebrate a special day for her father, namely William Jackson Smart, after listening to a speech at the commemoration of Mother’s Day at church.

Dodd’s father, a Civil War veteran, had taken care of Dodd from birth because Dodd’s mother died while giving birth to him. Dodd’s father took care of Dodd and five other siblings alone.

That’s why Dodd set a special day for his father as a thank you for his father’s dedication who had cared for him and his five siblings with great affection even though he was alone.

History of National Father’s Day

Maybe there are still many who don’t know the history of National Father’s Day. So National Father’s Day began with the “Letter Writing Competition for Mothers” in 2014 which was held in Solo by the Mother Earth’s Sons Association (PPIP).

It was recorded that during the competition the 70 best letters were collected which were then published as a book. During the event, the idea emerged to commemorate Father’s Day as well, not just Mother’s Day.

Two years later or in 2016, PPIP declared that every November 12 is celebrated as Indonesian Father’s Day. Since then, every November 12 is celebrated National Father’s Day.

That’s a review of National Father’s Day 2023 complete with the commemoration date, history, and differences with World Father’s Day. I hope this information is helpful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi