Liverpool Not only will you have good offers during the Good End 2023, Well, after this weekend of sales, which will take place from from November 17 and will conclude on the 20 of this month, follows the last Night Sale of the year of this department store.

Many people have doubts about the benefits of buying at the night sale, and whether this is better or not in the end, below we explain the differences.

When is it better to buy, at the Buen Fin or at the Night Sale?

The Liverpool Night Sale is an event that takes place four times a yearwhich are strategically carried out within the framework of key celebrations and high consumption seasons, such as Mother’s Day, the store’s anniversary or Christmas Eve.

This event It approximately lasts between 2 to 3 days.s, where the big department store puts discounts ranging from 30% to 50% or more discount on a large part of its departments, from clothing and footwear to furniture and decoration.

Likewise, they offer better benefits to those customers who have the Liverpool departmental credit card or Liverpool VISA.

On the other hand, Buen Fin takes place only once a year, approximately the third weekend in November, as its objective is to reactivate the economy, promoting consumption in Mexican society through the various sales offered by participating stores. , including Liverpool.

Although incredible discounts are offered at both events, especially if you have their departmental card, the suggestion is that before purchasing a product, whether during the Liverpool Night Sale or Buen Fin, you compare the prices offered to you. in other stores to confirm that the discount is real.

However, The Night Sale offers you a greater purchasing possibility In case you don’t get your favorite items during the Buen Fin, then with the first event you have 4 purchasing opportunities a yearcompared to the discounts of the second event that only take place once a year.

