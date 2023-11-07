After the Good end and the Black Friday will also arrive in Mexico on Cyber Monday 2023another date whose mission is to encourage commerce through discounts and promotions, this time, focused on online sales, better known as e-commerce.

Originating in the United States, Cyber ​​Monday seeks strengthen online sales, especially oriented towards the Christmas and New Year holidays, also in other countries such as Mexico.

Cyber ​​Monday occurs on the Monday following the fourth Thursday in November, the day on which Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving are celebrated in the neighboring country, and Black Friday. On this occasion It will be on November 27 and lasts only 1 day.

Among the purchases that can be made on Cyber ​​Monday are electronics products, home products, clothing and footwear, audio and video, video games, accessories, and many more.

