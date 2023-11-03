Autumn is a symbol of various activities in Mexico and other countries such as the United States, and it is also a symbol of a time of sales full of discounts and clearance sales designed for the end-of-year holidays.

Now get ready, because in addition to the Good End 2023we are close to carrying out the Black Friday, one of those traditions imported from the neighboring country to the north: We tell you what it is, when it will be, and other details you should know.

It will be this Friday, November 24, when Black Friday arrives in the United States and some parts of Mexico for the Christmas shopping season with several sales in hundreds of physical stores with different items such as clothing, electronics, food, home, toys and much more.

Black Friday is traditionally celebrated on the fourth Friday of the month of November, the day after Thanksgiving Day of the United States. It is precisely intended that the citizens of that country allocate part of the day and their money to shopping for the Christmas season, and it only lasts 24 hours.

