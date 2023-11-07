Ömer’s illusions have been shattered into a thousand pieces. Just when he believed that Ahmet was finally going to treat him like a son and that he was going to recognize him as such, everything has taken a 180 degree turn.

Ahmet, tired of fighting between Ömer and his family, decided to side with the Yilmaz and chose Sarp over Ömer, something that left young Eren speechless. Furthermore, he tore up the papers with which Aisye’s brother was going to be part of his family!

Ömer, completely devastated, meets with Ahmet to return the motorcycle he gave him since he doesn’t want anything of his and tells him that he is also going to quit his job at the club: “Since you don’t love me, I don’t love you either.” Plus, they won’t be moving into the huge house Ahmet had promised her either.

Ahmet tries to justify himself and tells her that he tried to get his family to accept him, but it didn’t work. The young man, full of rage, tells his father that he cannot say that it did not work as if it were a toy that is broken because he had gotten his hopes up and has feelings.

Ömer leaves with a broken heart and tells him that what is clear to him is that, when he becomes a father in the future, he will never be like Ahmet. Poor!

–