All the information we have and certain speculations about the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 5, and some other special events.

Fortnite is experiencing a second youth with the season premiere of Origins, which has brought back both the maps and certain elements that we enjoyed a few years ago in the title.

But it is a very short season, and everything must continue its normal course with the premiere of the new Chapter 5 that we will be able to enjoy in just a few weeks.

After this particular tribute to previous seasons of Fortnite, the development team is already working on season 1 of Chapter 5, which could be available even this December, or after the Christmas date.

In any case, we are going to offer you everything we know so far about Chapter 5 of Fortnite, and when Fortnite Origins ends so that you take it into account.

When Fortnite Origins ends and Fortnite Chapter 5 season 1 begins (and everything we know)

Fortnite Origins is a short season, approximately one month, and it is no surprise, because the development team has already made it clear.

In this way, a month-long tribute is paid to seasons of previous chapters, rescuing classic maps and also elements.

This is how the Fortnite Origins season will unfold

From November 3 to November 9 we already enjoyed classic season 5. From November 9 to 16 we already enjoyed classic season 6. From November 16 to November 25, season 7 and 8 classics have just been released. From November 23 to December 2 we will enjoy classic seasons 9 and X.

On December 2, Fortnite Origins will end.

When does Fortnite Chapter 5 start?

Taking into account the above, it could be said that chapter 5 should begin on December 2 or December 3.

In fact, in recent days the hypothetical map that we would see in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has already been leaked, which even has some reminiscences of some classic map.

It is also worth clarifying that the development team always celebrates the relevant Christmas event in Decemberso the start of Chapter 5 could be delayed to January, and enjoy a particular December season focused only on Christmas.

On the other hand, it is expected that on December 2, when Origins ends, we will have an end-of-season event, which will surely give enough clues about what is going to happen in the coming days.