Diablo 4’s final dungeon for Season 2 is almost ready. He Zir Slaughterhouse is approaching as the game’s biggest challenge yet. If you want to arrive at this event with your homework done, don’t miss this guide.

Blizzard underpins the latest details for a new update of Diablo 4 focused on the endgame content and on those players who have already reached level 100 and who want to continue improving their builds.

When does Zir’s Slaughterhouse start in Diablo 4 season 2: rewards that can be obtained and everything you need to know

Zir’s Slaughterhouse premiere in Diablo 4 and until when will it be available

Zir’s Slaughterhouse will be available with the release of Patch 1.2.3 on December 5. This event will last six weeks, so it can be enjoyed until January 23, at which time season 2 will end.

It is not yet known if this event could return in the future or in a different form, but everything will depend on how it is received by the Diablo 4 community. More details about this event will be shared on December 30.

Zir Slaughterhouse Structure, Progress, and Rewards

The Zir Slaughterhouse is structured in 25 levels which will be unlocked step by step as players progress, but to start this event a series of special requirements will have to be met.

Zir Slaughterhouse will be available to all players who have completed the vampire quest plot which has been released in season 2. In addition, it is also necessary to have obtained Stealth Powder to craft the seal that leads to the dungeon.

Once it is in the power of the players, they must go to the city ​​of Ked Bardu. There will be a portal through which you can access the dungeon. Here you have to defeat all possible enemies until the boss appears. There is a limited amount of time to defeat him.

The rewards for completing this challenge will range from gold, to items, slots for the Legend panel and a new seal level with which to improve the dungeon and make it more complicated so that it grants “Tears of blood” that unlock new reward levels.

