It just arrived in theaters today and we are already thinking about its release in Disney+. We are that anxious, what are we going to do. Even so, we are sure that more than one person has asked it, either because they were delighted to see it on the big screen today or because, failing that, they have decided to stop spending the money and prefer to wait to see it on the aforementioned platform. of contents. Be that as it may, we will not be the ones to leave you in doubt so we are going to give you a date (approximate) so that you can write it down.

The Marvels, the new UCM in theaters

Disney and Marvel Studios must be shaking right now. It is not for less. The Marvels It has not exactly received the best reviews – there is everything, but the general tone is not positive – so the forecast is that the film will not be a success at the box office. This will only exacerbate the palpable crisis that the firm has been experiencing for some time, the result of viewer fatigue and a saturation of proposals that, for the most part, have not convinced the audience.

Despite this, as the phrase would say, show must go on, so Marvel has had no choice but to suck it up and move on, launching this story in which we have a leading trio: Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau.

In this history Carol Danvers, known as Captain Marvel, has recovered the identity that the Kree took from him and has exacted his revenge against the Supreme Intelligence. Without really knowing how, at one point an anomalous wormhole connects his powers with those of his biggest fan in New Jersey, Kamala Khan (known as Ms. Marvel), and with those of her niece, now an astronaut, Captain Monica Rambeau. The three of them will have to join forces and learn to work as a team to save the universe.

Release date on Disney+

As we say, its plot may have dragged you to the cinema or, on the other hand, the lukewarm reviews received may have made you prefer to wait. In that second case, what you will probably be interested in knowing is its release date on Disney+, something that, although it has not yet been officially confirmed, the people at TheDirect have taken care of calculate, taking into account previous releases.

In this way, he has reviewed the number of days it has taken with previous titles:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 70 days Eternals – 68 days Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – 47 days Thor: Love and Thunder – 62 days Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 82 days Ant-Man and the Wasp : Quantumania – 89 days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – 89 days

And from there he has made his estimates, calculating that The Marvels will most likely maintain the 80 to 90 day window between its theatrical release and its streaming debut. Taking this into account, Thursday, February 8, 2024 would mark 89 days since its premiere, but since Disney+ usually launches on Wednesdays, it is most likely that The Marvels will arrive a February 7, 2024 to the platform.

As we say, it is nothing official, but it is a quite probable calculation seeing how the last 3 releases have happened, especially. Will it be right?