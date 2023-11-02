Amazon Prime Video has already revealed the release date of the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie in its digital catalog.

FNAF has arrived in theaters by storm box office. In addition to breaking the premiere record for Super Mario and being the most watched in the history of Peacock, the new release from Blumhouse Productions is captivating audiences in movie theaters. Fortunately, it seems that soon we will be able to see it at home in more countries, because we already know When does the Five Nights at Freddy’s (FNAF) movie come out on Amazon Prime Video?.

We already have the first official date for the FNAF movie internationally and outside of Peacock, which for now is the only one that includes it in its catalog. FNAF will arrive on Prime Video next November 28 at 06:00 CEST (00:00 ET) in America and, hopefully, also in other countries like Mexico. Of course, it will be done as a digital rental and purchase movie.

For now there is no date in more territoriesIn fact, in Spain it simply indicates that it is not currently available. If you want check the date in which FNAF The Movie arrives on Prime Video in your country, just click the link on its file right here.

And digital premiere in November It wouldn’t be unreasonable. YouTube already has FNAF in its movie catalog, some countries can already watch it streaming and it has already been released in theaters around the world, in fact it has broken historical records in Spain. Now it remains specify release dates in digital and physical in all territories to confirm rumors, or deny them.

