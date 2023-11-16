After presenting some progress this year, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was battered by fans and Rocksteady made the decision to delay the project to polish some details although the studio remained firm in its game-as-a-service proposal. It was a fact that this year we would not see this adventure on consoles and PC but we won’t have to wait long for it.

When is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League coming to PS5, Xbox and PC?

Today, Rocksteady and Warner Bros. Games presented previews of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League with an informative video that explains its story and gameplay. This presentation was accompanied by the new release date. According to official information, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 2, 2024a date that is already official but, like every game in recent years, may be subject to a last-minute change.

Welcome to Suicide Squad Insider! In this first episode, we’ll be deep diving into the world of Metropolis, the story, and the Squad’s traversal. Watch FULL Episode Now: https://t.co/uS5ILou4a4 pic.twitter.com/1lVwqdHgXB — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) November 15, 2023

Fan reaction to the new trailers for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been divided. There are those who highlight that it looks better and the treatment that Rocksteady has given in recent months is noticeable. Others consider that it is an announced failure because it is a game as a service, dependent on the Internet and with other interests in terms of content that go beyond the proposal of mechanics and playability.

Likewise, it is striking that today’s presentation of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was accompanied by PlayStation 5 and even Rocksteady pointed out that they have taken advantage of the technology applied to the console’s SSD to achieve a new level of immersion because they do not want The action does not stop at any time due to loading periods or anything similar.

In the same way, it was revealed that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will take place in Metropolis and its map will be more than twice as big as it was Batman: Arkham Knight.

