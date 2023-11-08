Peaky Blinders fans can’t stop thinking about season 7 of the British television series. But when will it see the light? It will?

Many people when Peaky Blinders season 7 premieres. And the truth is that the British television series is not expected to return to the small screen. In fact, the creator of the show himself, Steve Knight, announced last January 2021 that the sixth season would be the last. But the reality is that it will not be the end of his story. The Shelby family, led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), will have its conclusion on the big screen. That is, with a film that will have its premiere in theaters.

Through an official statement collected in Variety, Steve Knight promised that the Peaky Blinders story would continue despite not having a seventh season. “Following the forced delay of production due to the coronavirus pandemic, we find the Shelby family in extreme danger,” the filmmaker said. “The stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best version of our series. We are sure our fans will love it. Even though it will come to an end, the Shelby story will continue in another way.”

The film does not yet have a release date.

Despite There will be no season 7 of Peaky Blinders, the Shelby family will return with a movie. There is also the possibility that, after the film’s release in theaters, there will be some other spin-off. Steve Knight admitted in an interview with Yahoo that the end of season six was anything but a conclusion. “Everything seemed to point towards what I call the end of the beginning,” explained the showrunner of the British series. “Let’s finish that beginning to make the movie. And then let’s see where we go in terms of spin-off.” So, it seems like there are big plans for the franchise.

“Due to the pandemic we lost a year of production,” said the head of Peaky Blinders. “We got together and came to the conclusion that it would be a good idea to do a movie instead of doing a seventh season.” For now, release date unknown for the film.