Generation V

After the end of the first batch of episodes, it’s time to think about season 2 of Gen V on Prime Video and its possible release date.

Many fans wonder When does Gen V season 2 premiere on Prime Video?. The first batch of episodes of this spin-off of The Boys has generated disproportionate expectation and affection. It is no wonder, if we take into account that it maintains the same tone, the same atmosphere and the same audiovisual quality as the television series starring Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Of course, no one expected this cinematic level or a narrative so interconnected with the main series. But this series is essential if you are a lover of The Boys.

The Gen V season 2 on Prime Video It has already been confirmed by the streaming platform. The excessive and spontaneous success of The Boys spin-off forced the North American company to confirm a new batch of episodes as soon as possible. Evidently, production has neither begun nor is it expected to begin until next year. On the other hand, it must also be taken into account that the fourth season of The Boys is ahead of the second of its spin-off. Which means we still have plenty of time ahead of us. We must be as patient as possible if we do not want to become too desperate.

The universe of ‘The Boys’ is far from extinguishing

So, the Gen V season 2 premiere date on Prime Video It’s far from official. However, we can speculate and theorize. If all goes well, The Boys will premiere its fourth season next year. That means that, if the production of the second season of its spin-off begins in early or mid-2024, we will have its premiere in 2025. Which would mean having an annual premiere based on this universe on the streaming platform. Not to mention that there are already animated spin-offs and it is expected that there will be new animated series in the world of The Boys.

